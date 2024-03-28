Warriors extend winning run with nail-biting victory over Lions in T20 Challenge

The Warriors extended their unbeaten run in the 2023/24 CSA T20 Challenge with a two-run victory over the Lions at the Wanderers on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, Andile Mogakane's unbeaten half-century of 73 not out off 51 deliveries, along with contributions from Jordan Hermann (40) and Sinethemba Qeshile (22 not out), propelled the visitors to a total of 173/4.

In response for the Lions, Rassie van der Dussen led the charge with 43 runs. His 53-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (28) steadied the innings after the early loss of their openers. However, it was Wiaan Mulder's courageous 43 off 20 balls that ignited hope for the Lions, including three towering sixes in the penultimate over before he was dismissed by Alfred Mothoa (3/35).

Swanepoel the hero Beyers Swanepoel (2/27) held his nerve, defending 12 runs in the final over to secure a narrow two-run win for the Warriors as the Lions ended their innings on 171/7. At Newlands, Edward Moore (101) batted his way to a maiden T20 century for Western Province.

Moore’s knock, comprising of 11 boundaries and 4 maximums paved the way for Province's commanding 48-run victory over Tuskers. Supported ably by Wayne Parnell, who contributed a solid 46, and Kyle Verreynne's unbeaten 23, Western Province set a formidable target of 209 runs. Despite Kagiso Rapulana's valiant effort with a half-century, scoring 60 off 43 deliveries, Tuskers fell short, managing only 160/7 by the end of their innings, with Keith Dudgeon holding firm with an unbeaten 35.

Mbulelo Budaza was the standout bowler for Tuskers, returning three crucial wickets. Kyle Simmonds, and promising talent from South Africa Under-19s, Juan James, each claimed two wickets for Western Province.