Swanepoel, teenager Maphaka among top T20 Challenge performers

Zaahier Adams There was another action-packed round of CSA T20 Challenge fixtures with a couple of tense finishes, especially in both matches involving the Lions at the Wanderers.

The Warriors, however, proved to be the form team as they maintained their 100% start to the competition with another couple of bonus point victories. Here, Independent Newspapers have chosen five players that starred for their respective teams over the weekend. Beyers Swanepoel of the Warriors. | BackpagePix Beyers Swanepoel – Warriors

After missing the first couple of matches of the competition due to the availability of the Proteas, Swanepoel made a big impact with the ball on Sunday against the helpless Rocks. The all-rounder claimed excellent figures of 4/16 to entrench the Warriors’ top spot on the log. He was particularly devastating with the new ball, claiming both Malan brothers – Janneman and Pieter – in the PowerPlay.

Kwena Maphaka of the Lions. | BackpagePix Kwena Maphaka – Lions The stars seem too low for young Maphaka to aim at as the teenager delivered an immense performance under pressure for the Lions. Skipper Bjorn Fortuin had no problem in entrusting Maphaka with the Super Over against Western Province, despite the 17-year-old only having 10 runs to defend. He executed perfectly, conceding just one boundary in the over as the Lions sneaked through by one run.

Rubin Hermann of NW Dragons. | BackpagePix Rubin Hermann – North West The older brother of Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Warriors star Jordan Hermann has certainly jumped out of obscurity during this CSA T20 Challenge.

After a career-best 90 off just 54 balls in the previous game against Western Province, the left-handed opener went one better in the following match against KZN Inland. Hermann blasted the first century of the tournament – again only utilising 54 balls – for his 104 (11x4, 3x6). Rivaldo Moonsamy of the Titans. | BackpagePix Rivaldo Moonsamy – Titans

The Titans wicketkeeper batter played a lone hand against the Lions, and his 88 off 52 balls (6x4, 6x6) should have been enough for the Sky Blues to claim victory. Instead, he could only look on as the Titans blew away their chances at the death. Moonsamy has been in prolific form throughout the season as he also finished as the Titans’ leading run-scorer in the four-day competition.