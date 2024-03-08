Wiaan Mulder among top all-rounders to watch in CSA T20 Challenge

By Obakeng Meletse With the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge kicking off today, we look at the key players that might have a say with bat and ball as the all-rounders...

Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins) Phehlukwayo will be one of the few players with international status that will play the whole tournament, barring any injuries. There has been a huge improvement in his game in the limited-overs formats during the current summer.

Most notably, his application in his batting innings, and how he has given himself time to get in and maximise the platform he has created towards the end, has made a difference. His bowling has consistently been his strength and with his batting catching up, Phehlukwayo could prove too much to handle for his opponents. Migael Pretorius (North West Dragons)

The 29-year-old Pretorius didn’t get any game time in the SA20, and will be looking to use the coming tournament to get back in the mix. Pretorius will have an advantage over some of his counterparts as he is not only an all-round player, but has gained valuable experience all around the world. He has made appearances in the Caribbean Super League, the Abu Dhabi T10, English One-Day Cup and the SA20, to mention just a few.

He had a superb Four-Day Series for the Dragons, having scored 478 runs and taken 19 wickets. Dwaine Pretorius (Lions) Born in Randfontein, a small town in the west of Johannesburg, Pretorius quietly goes about his business, but gets the job done. He is one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the world, and although his services were not required by Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings after he spent the 2022/2023 season with them, he will still have a lot to offer the Lions.

The hard-hitting Durban Super Giants man will be back on the highveld, and his ability to take timely wickets might set him apart from the rest. The stage will be set for him to show what South Africa has been missing out on, following his retirement from international cricket. The #CSAT20Challenge is finally here 🎉🙌!



The #CSAT20Challenge is finally here 🎉🙌!

Mulder has a chance to state his case for the all-rounder spot in the Proteas side, and his impressive batting in the SA20 came at just the right time. Mulder has been in and out of the Proteas set-up, and he will hope his form continues long enough for him to keep his place in the national team should he get the call-up. Mulder came onto the scene as a youngster and was seen more as a bowling all-rounder, but finding the balance will be key for him as he faces tough competition from young sensation Marco Jansen, who keeps pushing the boundaries.

Dayyaan Galiem (Titans) Galiem has been groomed to potentially be one of the leading all-rounders in the country since his school days. He made his way through the system, but at the age of 27, he is yet to make the step up to challenge the top all-rounders in the country.