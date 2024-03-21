Bryce Parsons ton helps Dolphins to victory over Titans

Bryce Parsons' century propelled the Dolphins to a comfortable 30-run victory via the DLS Method over the Titans in their CSA T20 Challenge clash in Centurion on Wednesday. With Dolphins batting first, Parsons powered to an unbeaten 102* off 48 deliveries (8 fours and 7 sixes).

He, along with Jon-Jon Smuts (61* off 33, including 8 fours and 2 sixes) amassed an unbroken 156-run partnership as the visitors posted a competitive total of 184 runs for the Titans to chase. Earlier, inclement weather conditions halted play, with the visitors on 29-1 after 3.2 overs, following an early breakthrough by David Wiese, who dismissed Grant Roelofsen for 11 runs. The match was eventually reduced to 14 overs per side.

Formidable resistance Facing a daunting target, the Titans' response was met with formidable resistance from the Dolphins' bowling unit, which consistently chipped away at the opposition's batting lineup, ultimately limiting them to 152/5 in their allotted 14 overs. Joshua van Heerden (56 off 35) provided some resistance for the hosts, well supported by Wiese who scored a quick (30* from 13).

Standout performances from the Dolphins' bowlers further solidified their dominance, with Okuhle Cele emerging as the most impactful, claiming two crucial wickets in his spell of three overs. Meanwhile, skipper Prenelan Subrayen showcased his mettle by maintaining tight control over the proceedings, conceding just 15 runs while also picking up a wicket in his two overs. The CSA T20 Challenge continues as the Warriors gear up to face off against Western Province in Gqeberha, while NW Dragons are set to host the Rocks in Potchefstroom on Thursday, at 2pm.