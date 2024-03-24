Warriors make it six from six with Dragons drubbing in CSA T20 Challenge

A maiden career half century by Sinethemba Qeshile helped the Warriors maintain their dream start to the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge season with a sixth win in six matches – the latest being a comfortable 24-run triumph over North West Dragons in Gqeberha on Sunday. There was also a first win of the campaign for the Rocks after they overcame the Dolphins by 4 wickets in an earlier game of an action-packed double-header weekend that also saw two games played in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Double-capped Proteas wicketkeeper Qeshile, playing his 50th T20, played a key role for his side, who extended their advantage at the summit of the table to 10 points over the Lions thanks to their latest victory. After winning the toss and batting, the Eastern Cape side amassed 186/5 at at St George's Park Cricket Stadium, with Matthew Breetzke (37), Jordan Hermann (28) and Patrick Kruger (46) also making key contributions.

No time to settle Qeshile remained unbeaten on 51 off 30 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes). With the ball, Beyers Swanepoel (2/28), Renaldo Meyer (2/38) and JP King (2/13) all claimed two wickets each and regularly chipped away at the Dragons’ batting line-up, not allowing them to settle.

Lesiba Ngoepe did manage an unbeaten 45, while Raynard van Tonder hit 34, but it was not enough for the visitors as they lost for the fourth time this season. Meanwhile, in the earlier game, Marques Ackerman smashed an unbeaten 50 off 32 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes), Khaya Zondo hit 35 and Bryce Parsons made 31 to lift the Dolphins to 158/4 after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Glenton Stuurman (1/24), Imran Manack and Shaun von Berg (both 1/26) all impressed with the ball for the Paarl side, who then chased down the total in 19.3 overs thanks to a blistering performance by Christiaan Jonker.