The more Warriors star Matthew Breetzke plays, the more he performs

Star batsman Matthew Breetzke has his eyes firmly set on winning the CSA T20 Challenge trophy with the Warriors and not the impending Proteas squad announcement ahead of the T20 World Cup. Breetzke has followed up an outstanding SA20 League with more runs in the domestic T20 competition, scoring the second most runs - 429 - with an average of 35.75.

The Warriors’ captain has been leading from the front, bashing three half-centuries and a couple of 40s at a strike-rate of 133.64. Breetzke played three T20 internationals for the Proteas towards the end of last year and didn’t really set the world alight. However, he seemed to come of age during the SA20 where his runs contributed to the Durban Super Giants qualifying for the final. But breaking into a potent Proteas batting line-up is going to be hard, with Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks likely to open the batting in the West Indies and the United States on June. There is also a lot of competition in the middle order.

However, for now, Breetzke is focussed on winning the CSA T20 Challenge, with the Warriors facing the Dolphins in the second semi-final at Durban’s Kingsmead on Thursday. “(World Cup selection) is not on my mind to be honest. My only goal is winning the competition for the Warriors, and if that happens it would be unreal to be honest,” Breetzke said ahead of the semi-final.

“Hopefully I do get selected (for the Proteas), but that is out of my control.” Breetzke says he understands his game a lot better following his first taste of international T20 cricket against Australia last September.

Facing quality bowling in different conditions in the SA20 has certainly helped him develop his game. “The more I play T20 cricket and understand my game ... it’s become a lot easier to find a performance when I’m out there,” Breetzke said. “I’m very happy where my game is and hopefully I can kick on in the semi-final. When you play a lot of cricket, you understand your game a lot more.”