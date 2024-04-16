SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi sparks debate after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record-breaking 287

By Mthobisi Nozulela After Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a record-breaking score of 287/3 in their 25-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has sparked a debate online.

Sunrisers' score of 287/3 was the highest-ever total posted in the history of the IPL. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the spinner asked fans if they enjoyed the one-sided contests and if there was a need to have pitches and boundaries that would allow for more of an even contest between bat and ball. As a bowler obviously Im going to be biased but Im just curious



Do people enjoy games like these where bowlers are just getting smashed out of the park almost every ball or is it better to have pitches and boundaries that allow for an even contest between bat and ball?#RCBvsSRH — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 15, 2024

The 2024 edition of the IPL has seen teams posting mammoth totals. Before monday’s record breaker, the Sunrisers had scored another mssive score of 277/3 in their game against Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders also got in on the act when they scored 272 runs against the Delhi Capitals. Fans reacting to Shamsi said they enjoyed the slugfest while others called for a more even contest.

I hate these games where there is no contest at all. I prefer 70 metre boundaries and 160-180 runs target. . — Sajjad (@engrsajjad52) April 15, 2024 Absolutely not. This is not cricket icc and bcci is destroying cricket. The charm of one's and two's is just different. There should be a balance b/w bat and the ball otherwise it will be hard to save this beautiful game. — 𝕄![CDATA[]]>𝕦![CDATA[]]>𝕙![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕞![CDATA[]]>𝕞![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕕 𝔽![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕙![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕕 (@imkFahad) April 15, 2024 Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle, reacting to the game on Tuesday, also stressed the need for a fair contest between bat and ball.