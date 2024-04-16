Independent Online
Tuesday, April 16, 2024

SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi sparks debate after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record-breaking 287

Tabraiz Shamsi in action for the Proteas

FILE - Tabraiz Shamsi in action for the Proteas. Photo: R.Satish Babu/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

By Mthobisi Nozulela

After Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a record-breaking score of 287/3 in their 25-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has sparked a debate online.

Sunrisers' score of 287/3 was the highest-ever total posted in the history of the IPL.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the spinner asked fans if they enjoyed the one-sided contests and if there was a need to have pitches and boundaries that would allow for more of an even contest between bat and ball.

The 2024 edition of the IPL has seen teams posting mammoth totals. Before monday’s record breaker, the Sunrisers had scored another mssive score of 277/3 in their game against Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders also got in on the act when they scored 272 runs against the Delhi Capitals.

Fans reacting to Shamsi said they enjoyed the slugfest while others called for a more even contest.

Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle, reacting to the game on Tuesday, also stressed the need for a fair contest between bat and ball.

“I will reiterate this, we need greater balance between bat and ball and in a situation where the pitches aren't helping, the ball must do more in the air. How about a Duke ball, a ball with a more pronounced seam, that allows more lateral movement and ensures batters can't just hit through the line at will, Love to hear expert opinions on this,” said Bhogle.

IOL Sports

