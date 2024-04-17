Proteas women aiming to seal ODI series against Sri Lanka

The Proteas women’s cricket team will aim to secure the One-Day International (ODI) series in the third and deciding clash against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. South Africa currently lead the series 1-0 after securing a seven-wicket victory in the second match following the washed-out opening encounter. First ball is scheduled for 2pm.

Ayabonga Khaka, the seasoned South African pacer, is poised to mark her 100th appearance in the ODI format, since making her debut in 2012. Khaka said on Tuesday: "I'm not the person that always looks at milestones. I enjoy playing for my country and I am honoured that I will have a possibility to achieve that tomorrow."

Making history In a groundbreaking moment, Khaka will also etch her name as the first black African woman and only the third Black African cricketer to achieve a century of matches in the 50-over format in the annals of South African cricket. Khaka spoke about her journey in the sport she loves.

“To be honest, I'm just a cricketer. I'll take it that I'm achieving a milestone that other people have achieved. I'm not looking at it as I'm the first one, but I'm grateful to be part of the group that has achieved that. We have had great players before me and I'm just honoured to be part of them,” With her name set to be carved alongside South Africa’s cricketing great Makhaya Ntini and legend-in-the-making Kagiso Rabada, Khaka finds solace in her role models and draws inspiration from their legacy. “I always looked up to Makhaya Ntini when I was growing up. I could relate to him because we're coming from the same parts of the country. And with KG (Rabada), he's still going, he's still a youngster, but with the experience that he has, he's showing (up) each and every day. I'm grateful to be part of that list with those two great guys,” she noted.