Lungi Ngidi’s loss is Jake Fraser-McGurk’s gain in the IPL

Jake Fraser-McGurk went unsold at auction but the young Australian was snapped up by Delhi Capitals as an injury replacement and has become one of the stories of the current IPL. The fearless 22-year-old batsman still has plenty to learn though and told AFP he is soaking up every bit of information he can from David Warner, his idol and now a team-mate in the Indian capital.

"Having him here and knowing him quite well, we have got a nice connection, got a beautiful friendship," Fraser-McGurk said of the 37-year-old opener, one of Australia's finest-ever batsmen. Delhi head coach and Australia great Ricky Ponting this week described Fraser-McGurk as "a serious talent", and there are flashes of the young Warner with his attacking approach and ease at which he hits sixes.

Breaking records Last year Fraser-McGurk shattered AB de Villiers' record for the fastest century in List A (50-over) matches, taking just 29 balls for South Australia. None of the 10 IPL teams came in for him at December's player auction so he joined Delhi as an injury replacement for South African paceman Lungi Ngidi -- and has not looked back.

Fraser-McGurk's 35-ball 55 on his debut brought instant fame in India, even if Australian cricket has long known about his potential. "I met Davey a while back in the BBL," said Fraser-McGurk, referring to the Big Bash League, Australia's domestic Twenty20 tournament. "Then ran some drinks for the Australian one-day team a couple of years back and then played with him in Dubai.”

Fraser-McGurk cannot talk highly enough of Warner. "When the talk is about the game, then you understand how much experience he has and what he's done," he said. "He has time for everyone, he is very unselfish and does what his team needs."

'Serious talent’ Fraser-McGurk has played two one-day internationals for Australia this year, hitting an 18-ball 41 in his second ODI against the West Indies.

Despite that and his IPL form, which included a 15-ball half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fraser-McGurk is not anticipating a call-up for the T20 World Cup in June in the United States and West Indies. He admits he forgot that the World Cup was taking place almost straight after the IPL. "Mitch Marsh was obviously with Delhi and he said we are going to Barbados and America and all that stuff," said Fraser-McGurk.

"I was like, 'Are you playing there?' and he was like, 'No, the World Cup’. "Obviously it's not on the forefront of my mind.” Ponting expects Fraser-McGurk to have a bright international future, but cautioned: "So far he is not anywhere near the finished product yet.

"I would love to be able to spend more time with him one-on-one and work on his batting," he added. "I think he can be a three-format player for Australia."