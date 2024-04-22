David Miller having a season to forget in the IPL

South Africa’s big-hitting David Miller is currently battling through an uncharacteristically poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Proteas left-handed batsman has played five matches so far this season for Gujarat Titans (GT) and managed just one score over 21.

His highest score was the 44 not out as he steered his side to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 31. Miller’s scores this season are 12, 21, 44*, 2 and 4. That works out to an 83-run total for an average of 20.75. His strike-rate is 125.76, well below his career average in the IPL of 137.99.

GT are currently in sixth place on the log, with eight points from the same number of matches. Experienced campaigner The 34-year-old is currently in his 12th season of the IPL, and only once has he returned a season average below his current mark of 20.75. That was in 2016, when he played 14 matches and scored 161 runs for an average of 16.10.

Miller best season in the IPL was in 2022, when he scored 481 runs for an average of 68.71 and a strike-rate of 142.73. Miller was also part of the GT side that fell to 89 all out last week against Delhi Capitals. It was GT’s lowest-ever total in the IPL. After that match, Miller said: “We got absolutely pumped tonight. We were definitely below par tonight. You can make all the excuses in the world, but at the end of the day, we didn't play good enough cricket.”