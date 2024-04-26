IOL is hosting its second election panel in Gauteng on Friday. The event aims to create not only a debate from various political parties on their plans to boost the country but also allows for civil society groups to ask the tough questions. Political candidates will be able to share their party’s plans to better the lives of the country’s citizens on a range of pertinent topics; from community safety and infrastructure management to ensuring jobs for the youth and better care for the elderly.

Featured on the panel will be Vuyiswa Ramokgopa of Rise Mzansi, Michael Beaumont of ActionSA, Tasneem Motara of the ANC, Refilwe Nt'sheke of the DA, Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance, Dulton Adams of the ACDP, the IFP's Zandile Majozi and the EFF's Nthabiseng Tshivhenga. Ladies and gentlemen, your panel

You can follow the conversation on IOL’s Youtube channel or on Facebook. IOL invites you to engage in the discussion and put forward your questions which will be asked to the panelists via the host, Sihle Mlambo. Gauteng, this is your chance to get involved and ask politicians meaningful questions that affect your community.