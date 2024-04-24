WATCH: IOL hosts elections panel discussion in KZN

Leadership from the various political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have gathered at the Radisson Blu hotel for IOL's first elections panel discussions. The panel is made up of Thami Ntuli (IFP), Chris Pappas (DA), Magasela Mzobe (EFF), Zwakele Mncwango (ActionSA), Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo (Rise Mzansi), Shaik Eman (AM4C) Mafika Mndebele (ANC), Sagren Moodley (Independent Candidate) and Seelan Archery (AMC).

Each candidate has the opportunity to share their party’s plans and vision for the province. There are also various non-government organisations and community activists in the audience who will be able to ask the panel questions and engage in robust conversation. The event allows for an honest and open discussion between candidates and the community on how their needs will be addressed, post the upcoming elections next month. IOL Chief Executive Officer, Viasen Soobramoney said the panel takes place at a watershed moment for the country, as South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy.

He said as a media organisation, IOL is committed to providing the platform for various voices for the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Topics covered are expected to be from how each party is committed to bettering the province’s infrastructure and how they plan to boost communities and social cohesion within the province. The event is being livestreamed on IOL’s social media channels.