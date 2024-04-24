‘Fix the mess’, ‘we need something different’, politicians say at KZN elections discussion

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have shared their vision for the province at the IOL Elections panel discussion held at the Radisson Blu in uMhlanga on Wednesday morning. IOL is hosting the panel discussion ahead of the national elections on May 29.

Kicking of the event was the Democratic Alliance’s KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas, who said South Africans are hopeful for something different. “It is palpable in the political air. There is a need for something different and a hope for our country that voters have taken hold off.” Pappas said the province was faced with many challenges.

These include the economy, crime and healthcare. “We need something different and there needs to be accountability. We need to make sure we vote for credible people. Multiple capable individuals with experience and a track record.” The African National Congress representative, Mafika Mndebele, said the ANC has a good story to tell.

“All we have is achievement and success to show from the time we took over in 1994. When the ANC took over 2.8 million were employed, now there are 28 million people that are employed. “Fifty percent of people lived in rural areas, and now 75% are living in urban areas. Majority of people couldn’t read and write but now children are being educated.” He said political killings were under control and largely stable.

“We were able to build 4,000 clinics and provide ARV’s.” He said that the ANC was aware of some people who used it to be corrupt but there was a programme of renewal within the party. Among other political party leaders was the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli, who is the mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality, who said if given the opportunity to ‘fix’ the province, they will restore KZN to its ‘glorious past’.

“We will fix the mess that was left behind which includes desperate citizens who have to deal with the scourge of crime, lose hope due to unemployment,” said Ntuli. He added that the IFP once governed the province and did a stellar job at it. According to the politician, if given the chance, the party will restore infrastructure, ensure that universities and colleges are running properly, and attract investors with this proposed progress. “Clinics and hospitals are operating on a shoestring budget. We will ensure that people have access,” Ntuli said.