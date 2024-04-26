Zuma and MK party granted extension to file papers

The Constitutional Court has granted an extension to former president Jacob Zuma and uMkhonto weSizwe party to file their papers by the end of April. This follows a request by lawyers for Zuma and the MK party that they were not going to meet the deadline set down by the court because of time.

They said they needed to consult with their clients and take instructions before they could file answering papers on the appeal by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on the participation of Zuma in the elections. This was after an objection that Zuma was not eligible to stand in the elections because of conviction and the sentence imposed by the apex court. The Constitutional Court said Zuma and the MK party would have until the end of April to file their answering papers to the IEC appeal.

“The Deputy Chief Justice has issued the following directions: Respondents that are opposing the application must file answering affidavits on or before Tuesday, April 30. Further directions may be issued,” said the Constitutional Court in the new directions. The two parties had to file their papers by Thursday (April 25,2024), but their lawyers wrote to the apex court asking for an extension until the end of the month. Zuma and the MK party have said the former president was eligible to stand as a candidate.