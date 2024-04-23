Constitutional Court asks Zuma and MK party to file papers on IEC appeal by Thursday

The Constitutional Court has issued directions to uMkhonto weSzwe (MK) party and former President Jacob Zuma to file their opposing papers by Thursday. This is in relation to the application lodged by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to appeal the judgment of the Electoral Court that Zuma can stand as a candidate in the elections.

The IEC had initially upheld an objection that Zuma was not eligible to stand as a candidate after he was convicted and sentenced to prison for defying a court order. The law does not allow anyone who has been convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months in prison to be a candidate in the elections. But the MK party appealed the IEC decision at the Electoral Court and it ruled in their favour.

The IEC went to the apex court to seek clarity on the interpretation of the law. The Constitutional Court has issued directions on the matter. “The Deputy Chief Justice has issued the following directions: respondents that are opposing the application must file answering affidavits on or before Thursday, April 25. Further directions may be issued,“ read the directions of the court. When the Electoral Court delivered its judgment it did not give reasons that Zuma can be a candidate for the MK party. It said these would be given later,