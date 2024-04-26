Lamola mulling SIU request to amend the scope of probe into fake degrees at the University of Fort Hare

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is considering a request from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to amend the scope of its probe into fake degrees at the University of Fort Hare (UFC). Lamola said the SIU sent this request to his department and he was still deciding on it.

The SIU was asked to investigate fake degrees at University of Fort Hare after it emerged that some political figures were benefiting from it. Minister of Public Service and Administration Noxolo Kiviet and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane are alleged to have fraudulently obtained their qualifications at UFC. But Mabuyane has taken the matter to court.

Lamola said he will make a decision on the matter after he has considered it. “The Special Investigating Unit submitted a motivation to amend the scope of Proclamation R84 OF 2022 to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services on July 7, 2023. The Department of Justice and Correctional Services is processing the motivation. “The motivation relates to allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the University of Fort Hare in the awarding of degrees, among others,” said Lamola, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament, Mzwanele Manyi.

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande also said recently that he will decide on the next course of action after the SIU has concluded its investigation into the matter. Nzimande said they were waiting for the SIU to send the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The SIU started the investigation two years ago when it emerged politicians were registering for degrees without having proper qualifications.