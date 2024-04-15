Nzimande to decide on Fort Hare University fake degrees probe after two processes concluded

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande says he will decide after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and legal proceedings by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on whether to probe fake degrees at the University of Fort Hare. He said the SIU investigation began in 2022 and a report will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On the other hand, Mabuyane has challenged the matter in court. However, once the two processes have been finalised he will consider what decision to take. The issue of fake degrees has implicated senior political figures in the Eastern Cape.

“The department will decide on the allegations once two related processes have been concluded. The first process emanates from the work of the Special Investigation Unit which is conducting an investigation at the University of Fort Hare, following the Presidential Proclamation published on August 5, 2022, in the Government Gazette no 47199. “A report is expected during March/April 2024, and is likely to be delivered to the President’s office. The second process stems from the legal proceedings under way, involving the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane and the University of Fort Hare,” said Nzimande, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Mzwanele Manyi. Manyi wanted to know if Nzimande intended to institute an investigation into fraudulent degrees issued at Fort Hare.

Mabuyane denied allegations that he attempted to obtain a Master’s degree without meeting the requirements. He won an interdict in the Eastern Cape High Court against a bid by the SIU to probe him. This was part A of his court application. In part B, which is not yet heard, the premier wants the entire process to be set aside. [email protected]