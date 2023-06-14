Suspended Joburg Roads CEO Tshepo Mahanuke fired from R3m top job over fake degrees

Johannesburg - The suspended chief executive of the Johannesburg Roads Agency has been fired for falsifying his qualifications to land the lucrative R3.5 million a year job. JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke was fired on Wednesday after he was initially suspended in November last year after questions arose about his qualifications, which included a purported Harvard Master’s degree.

According to reports, Mahanuke also insisted he be referred to as ‘Doctor’ by senior JRA staff after he took office in August last year. Reports said Mahanuke had bought an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors and that his Master’s degree in competitive intelligence from ACI College was not actually offered at Harvard. He was suspended in November last year.

The JRA at the time said it had vetted Mahanuke and other shortlisted candidates through an unnamed agency. At the time, former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse ordered an urgent report into allegations that Mahanuke had falsified his qualifications to land the lucrative job. JRA company secretary Phumla Majola confirmed Mahanuke had been fired.

JRA board chairperson, Charles Cilliers said Mahanuke failed to provide any counter evidence to the evidence of fraud detected in his CV, which was provided to the JRA during his recruitment process. Cilliers said an independent investigation had been conducted. “Given the serious nature and far-reaching ramifications of the matter at hand, coupled with the findings of a rigorous investigation and the failure of Mr Mahanuke to respond to the charges levelled against him, the JRA Board resolved to immediately terminate Mr Mahanuke’s employment with the JRA,” he said.

He said the decision to terminate Mahanuke’s employment was in accordance with the Labour Relations Act, Schedule 8 of the Code of Good Practice on Dismissal, the relevant Case Law, and also considered the severe legal costs already incurred thus far. Cilliers said Mahanuke had until Friday to appeal the decision. Mahanuke was appointed in August last year to oversee the City of Gold’s 12 000km road network which is in a state of crisis, riddled with potholes and poor road maintenance.