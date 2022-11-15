Joburg Roads Agency CEO, Tsepho Mahanuke, distances himself ‘fake qualifications’ claims

Durban – Johannesburg Roads Agency boss Tshepo Mahanuke has distanced himself from allegations that he attended Harvard University and the Trinity International University of Ambassadors following claims that he submitted fake information in his resume when he applied for the CEO post. At the weekend, it came to light that Mahanuke’s qualifications were fraudulent as the province dealt with damaging weather conditions that left areas flooded and roads damaged.

According to the Daily Maverick, Mahanuke bought his doctorate and his degree, purportedly from the Harvard University which does not exist. The publication reported that Mahanuke’s honorary doctorate could be bought for a small ‘support honorarium’ from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors and that his Master’s degree in competitive intelligence from ACI College is not actually offered at Harvard. Furthermore, Mahanuke holds a diploma after finishing an engineering technician course and not an engineering degree.

Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa, Mahanuke said he holds a diploma in mechanical engineering and a bachelor’s of technology degree in operations management from Vaal University of Technology. He said he was aware of the allegations and they were untrue. He also distanced himself from claims that he attended Harvard and the Trinity college – a bible college.

“I would not wish to attend to it now,” he said. Mahanuke said there will be a media briefing on Friday at the JRA to discuss the matter. Gauteng mayor Mpho Phalatse has meanwhile called for a full report.

“We take these allegations very seriously. “I have since asked the MMC for Transport Funzela Ngobeni and the chairperson of the JRA Board, Thabo Motloung for a full report into the matter,” Phalatse said in a short statement. “We will keep the public informed of any decision and steps taken on the matter.