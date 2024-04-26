Some Durbanites say they have had enough of ANC promises ahead of May elections

By Hope Ntanzi As South Africa gears up for the 2024 elections, there's a notable trend emerging as multiple polls expect a decline in support for the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Recent polls indicate a challenging outlook for the ANC, with potential ramifications for the country’s political future. An election survey by the African Innovation Research SA (AIRSA), which canvassed opinions from 1,000 respondents in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban, looked at the perceptions of the presidential hopefuls, preferences for the next president, party predictions, and youth-related issues. The poll painted a dire picture for the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa with potential voters rating him 4.345 out of 10 due to corruption, the various economic challenges ,and his apparent lack of leadership.

In addition, the poll of the next president preferences showed a decline putting Ramaphosa at position three with 15.56%, while Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma were tied in first place, with 21.45%. When it comes to political party preferences respondents again shunned Ramaphosa’s ANC as 20% indicated they are likely to vote for the EFF, while the ANC got 19%, Jacob Zuma’s MK party at 16.1% and the DA coming at number four with 10%. The economy's stagnation, the increase in the unemployment rate, and the numerous corruption scandals involving some of the ANC's top leaders have damaged the party's reputation.

The change in voter sentiment has prompted conversations around the country as people consider what this means for the political system and the direction of the government. The ANC's rapidly declining popularity is seen by many South Africans as a sign of a desire for change and a break from the power structure. Durban voters speak “I have been a devoted member of the ANC for many years, but I have had enough,’’ the Durban-based 40-year-old Zakhele Nsele told IOL News.

“Our nation needs new leadership to take charge and move it in a different direction because of corruption and poor management,’’ he said. On the other hand, Durban residents express their concerns about the potential consequences of the ANC’s declining popularity. Sindiswa Dlamini, a small business owner from Durban CBD expresses her concern.

“Stability is important, despite the shortcomings of the ANC, it has gotten us this far. “I support its principles and dedication to equality but I am concerned that there will be more uncertainty and instability if the support keeps dropping,’’ said Dlamini. Durban student, Sisipho Thwala believes that there is room for change that goes beyond political lines.

“This shift in support opens the door for new ideas and fresh perspectives, the time has come to abandon the outdated methods of operation.’’ The ANC’s declining popularity is heatedly debated and discussed as election day draws near. [email protected]