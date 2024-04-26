‘We will work with the devils’, says Kenny Kunene on working with ANC and DA in a coalition after elections in 2024

Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Kenny Kunene said there was no better party to work with between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) as they were both ‘devils’. Kunene was speaking on Friday during the IOL Elections Panel Discussion in Johannesburg.

Kunene, who is also the PA’s Gauteng premier candidate, said the party has been consistent regarding service delivery and they can’t choose who is better to work with. “The ANC is the devil as we see it and the DA is the devil as we see it, and there’s no better devil between the two of them. But because we don’t have the numbers to have a majority, we will work with these devils to service our people. “But since we have been in coalitions, we continuously outshine with our performance in servicing our people to show the people that, stop voting for this devil that has frustrated you for so long ,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Ekurhuleni Speaker, Nthabiseng Tshivenga said the party is not sure who they will work with because they had a bad experience when they formed an alliance with the DA. “We had a situation where a DA-led coalition in Ekurhuleni was giving racial based service delivery and we had to rescue our people. So we will make a determination after the elections,” she said. She added that the EFF is capable of making a turnaround on its own and they just need five years.