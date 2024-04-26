Principal bids farewell after 38 years of hard work

Durban — A stalwart in education, Dr Vusumuzi Simon Dlamini, celebrated his 38-year career in a farewell filled with colour. The farewell ceremony for the outgoing principal of Ogwini Comprehensive Technical High School in uMlazi was well attended by former and current pupils, staff, and members from various unions including the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) and the KZN Department of Health. The event took place at the Balmoral Hotel in Durban on Thursday.

Reflecting on his career, Dlamini said his interest in teaching began after his matric year when he took a two-year gap year and was asked to assist at a local school. Ogwini Comprehensive Technical High School's outgoing principal, Dr. Vusumuzi Dlamini, celebrated 38 years of service to education. The farewell took place at the Balmoral Hotel, Durban, yesterday. Photographer: Khaya Ngwenya/ Independent Newspapers “My teaching began in 1982 when I studied for a secondary teacher diploma at Madadeni College of Education in Newcastle. I attained the qualification in 1984. A year later, I began teaching maths and science at Ogwini, where I remained until retirement.” In 1994, he obtained a BA in maths and geography at the University of Zululand.

Five years later, he earned a Bachelor of Education (BEd) Honours in educational management at Stellenbosch University. In 2002, he attained his Master’s in education in educational psychology at the University of Zululand. In 2005, he attained a PhD in educational psychology. In 2010, he attained a second Master’s qualification – an MBA in business management at Regent Business School. Among his achievements:

He led and mentored hundreds of matric pupils, helping them achieve their academic and career goals.

He served as a board member and vice-president of Athletics South Africa, as well as a board member of the Comrades Marathon Association.

He obtained multiple degrees in education, psychology, and business management.

He supported Thando Gumede’s project, a non-profit initiative, that aims to empower young girls through sports and education. From L-R: Sinethemba Dlamini, Dr. Vusimuzi Dlamini, Mayenziwe Dlamini, and Simphiwe Dlamini attended the farewell ceremony at the Balmoral Hotel in Durban, yesterday. Photographer: Khaya Ngwenya/ Independent Newspapers The school currently has more than 3 300 pupils, with over 500 in matric, and maintains a pass rate of over 80%. Dlamini attributed this to the extra efforts of the staff and pupils. “We believe in working extra hard and going the extra mile to involve children in activities to engage them. This included weekend classes and late evening classes. “My message to teachers is to keep on working hard as there are too many challenges on the ground,” Dlamini said.

Daughter Sinethemba Dlamini said she was grateful that after her father’s 38-year sacrifice, the family could finally catch up on lost time. “It is a great feeling celebrating my dad because we have spent 26 years sharing him with hundreds of children and having him wake up early every day and come back after 6pm. There was a lot of time when we missed him. Now we have him to ourselves.” She added that it was a beautiful celebration and that her dad had worked very hard and deserved to have a rest.

From L-R: Nokuphila Gcabashe; Kele Lechela; Lindiwe Mlotshwa; Sindy Shelembe; and Nkuloo Chamane attended the farewell ceremony at the Balmoral Hotel in Durban yesterday. Photographer: Khaya Ngwenya/ Independent Newspapers Grade 11 pupil Luyanda Nxele said: "My principal has been a good father to us. He treated us extremely well and, for that, we'd like to appreciate him. I thank him for everything he has done for the school. "He taught us how to be respectful and has done a lot of things that we as pupils can learn from. We love him a lot."