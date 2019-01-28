KwaZulu-Natal
KwaZulu-Natal Highlights
Advertisement
More from KwaZulu-Natal
Bianca Parson murder trial set to start
The trial is set down until February 14.8h ago | Daily News
All eyes on murder trial of Glebelands 8
Hostel residents were terrorised by the killings, some of which are believed to be politically motivated, and which were the subject of an investigation by the Moerane Commission8h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
#KZNTraffic: N2 road re-opened after protest
Police have re-opened the roadway to traffic on the N2 heading towards Higginson Highway and the M4 into Durban split after a protest on Monday.10h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
Anger after South Durban school tells matrics to change subjects
Without warning, the Merebank Secondary pupils have instead been told to drop mechanical technology and take up travel and tourism or speech and drama11h ago | KwaZulu-Natal