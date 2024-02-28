Snake rescuer recalls recent rescue of a green mamba in a braai compartment

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans has recalled the recent rescue of an “interesting green mamba call”, a coastal species he was not called for as much as he would like. Evans said that a homeowner on the North Coast had bought a braai (might be a compartment for a gas braai) and had left it on a table on his verandah for over a week.

He said the braai was covered, so without the homeowner’s knowledge, an indigenous rodent species wasted no time in building a nest there. Evans said that the smell of the nesting rodents was irresistible for a resident green mamba, which slithered down from a tree and made its way into the braai. It bit the rat, and the rat ran out and quickly succumbed to the venom. The green mamba in the braai. Notice the rats nest. Picture: Nick Evans He said the mamba did not follow the rodent. The residents were outside and had been alerted to the snake’s presence by birds – nature’s best snake-finders.

“Interestingly, this is the first call I’ve attended where a green mamba has eaten/hunted anything but a bird, although they are known to eat rodents, and readily do so in captivity,” Evans said. He said he knew his friend, veterinarian Dr Carla Goede, was nearby and he gave her a call and asked her to meet him at the property, keeping the situation under control until he arrived. Veterinarian Dr Carla Goede had to coax the green mamba into a position where she could get her African Snakebite Institute tongs on it. Picture: Nick Evans “We took off the bubble wrap cover, then lifted up a sheet of aluminium, before Carla spotted the mamba in the braai, under the grid. Such a strange place to see this arboreal snake,” Evans said.

“I removed the grids, as Carla went about capturing the snake with her African Snakebite Institute tongs. “Fortunately, the snake couldn't really go anywhere. Although it tried making life difficult for her, by getting under fixed parts of the braai, she made short work of the catch and soon had the 1.5m female green safely secured. It was later released into pristine green mamba habitat,” Evans said. “Well done Carla!”