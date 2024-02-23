Two passengers accost e-hailing driver but fail to hijack him

Two passengers who had requested a ride from an e-hailing driver robbed him of his possessions after failing to hijack him in Durban. According to Swift Private Security, at about 10pm, the company received multiple messages and calls about an attempted hijacking on Belmont Road, Effingham Heights, last Friday.

They said that they dispatched multiple vehicles to the location and arrived within minutes. Swift Private Security said that the e-hailing driver of the vehicle said that he was requested to pick up two passengers from town, to be dropped off at a property on Belmont Road. Upon nearing their destination on Belmont Road, the two suspects brandished firearms, demanding the e-hailing driver to bring the vehicle to a halt. Despite their efforts, the suspects failed to force the driver out of his Ford Figo as he fought back. The two suspects immediately fled the scene on foot when they failed to hijack the vehicle, but managed to escape with the victim’s personal belongings.

“While our Swift officers were inspecting the scene, a single (piece of) ammunition was discovered next to the vehicle and a cellphone which belonged to the suspects,” Swift Private Security said. “Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle was not injured but traumatised from this ordeal.” Swift Private Security said the scene was handed over to Greenwood Park SAPS who arrived on scene.