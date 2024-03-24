Severe weather alerts issued for northern KZN

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued two severe weather alerts for KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, March 24. Saws issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain and a yellow level 2 warning, also for disruptive rain in parts of KZN and Mpumalanga.

The orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain can result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to property and infrastructure, danger to life, displacement of affected communities and major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or being closed is expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of KZN and the extreme southern Lowveld of Mpumalanga. The yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain is expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements and roads and difficult driving conditions and closure of roads crossing low water bridges is expected over the escarpment and Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the north-eastern interior of KZN. Disruptive rain was expected from 8am on Sunday.

Saws weather forecaster Siphesihle Dlamini told the Daily News that they were already receiving reports of rainfall in the eastern parts. Dlamini expected a revised weather alert for Monday. KZN Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the department warned the public in the northern parts of the province of a level 5 warning for disruptive rains on Sunday. This could result in localised flooding in some of the areas.

He said the level 5 alert indicates a high probability of flooding as a significant amount of rainfall exceeding 70mm is expected over a 24-hour period which may lead to impacts such as flooding of some of the roads and settlements, displacement and traffic congestion Mngadi said areas likely to be affected include Big Five Hlabisa, Mtubatuba, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana local municipalities. “We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places.