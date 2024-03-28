Police probe double murder after two bodyguards killed at Umhlathuze council chambers

Two bodyguards have been killed, following a shooting at the Umhlathuze municipal offices in Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, an off-duty bodyguard shot and fatally wounded another bodyguard.

"The suspect was also shot and fatally wounded by a third bodyguard, who is a colleague of the first victim. Investigations will be instituted to establish what could have been the motive for the shooting," he said. At this stage, no arrests have been made. The municipality's communications manager, Bongani Gina said the shooting occurred in the early hours of the morning at the municipality's head office.

"Law enforcement authorities are currently on the scene to manage the situation and investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," Gina added. The African National Congress (ANC) issued a statement condemning the shooting. "This incident has revealed an intra-political party conflict fuelled by fraud and corruption. This conflict is spilling out in the public and hampering service delivery," said ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo.