City of uMhlathuze Municipality addressing water supply challenges in Esikhaleni, Felixton, and Dlangezwa

The City said that the problem stems from a 600-metre water pipeline leak and valve-related issue within the Dlangezwa water reticulation network that has been identified and is currently being addressed.

City of uMhlathuze Municipality said that they are aware of the ongoing challenges affecting the water supply in the Esikhaleni, Felixton, and Dlangezwa areas that started on Sunday.

City of uMhlathuze City Manager, Nkosenye Zulu said that their dedicated team has swiftly responded to the situation to expedite the resolution of these challenges. “In collaboration with the University of Zululand, local residents, and other affected stakeholders, we have increased the deployment of water tankers to ensure that interim water supply needs are met.”

Zulu added that they understand the limitations of relying solely on water tankers, especially for institutions like universities with substantial student populations. “We are committed to resolving the underlying issues to restore regular piped water supply. Despite the university's decision to suspend academic activities as a precautionary measure, our focus remains on restoring the water network to full functionality.”

Zulu said that Mayor Xolani Ngwezi had issued clear directives to the city manager and all relevant officials to prioritise this matter above all else and to ensure its urgent resolution. “We anticipate that the situation will be resolved by tomorrow, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of all those affected by these challenges.”