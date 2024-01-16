Man wanted in connection with rape of girl, 14, in uMhlanga Rocks

Durban — A foreign national is wanted in connection with solving the rape of a 14-year-old girl in uMhlanga Rocks in October last year. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives are appealing to community members for assistance in locating a foreign national known as Esker Williams.

“Police believe that Williams can be of assistance in solving a rape case which was committed on October 21, 2023,” Netshiunda said. He said it is alleged that on that day, the victim was lured to an apartment in uMhlanga Rocks where a man allegedly forced himself on her. “Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Esker Williams is urged to contact Investigating Officer Detective Constable MP Dlani at 0798 12 0486. The information will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

It is not the first time police have asked for help in solving a rape case that took place in the posh area of uMhlanga. Identikit of man sought by Durban North police in connection with the rape and robbery of a woman in uMhlanga in February. Picture: SAPS In October, the Durban Central FCS Unit asked for help in finding a man who can help solve a rape case of a woman who was allegedly raped in her hotel room in uMhlanga. At the time, KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that detectives from the Durban FCS Unit made an appeal to the members of the community for assistance concerning the whereabouts of the man depicted in the attached identikit.

It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, a 28-year-old woman was in her hotel room in uMhlanga when an unknown man entered and allegedly raped her. The suspect fled the scene after the incident. A case of rape was opened at Durban North Police Station and the docket was transferred to the FCS Unit for further investigation. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.