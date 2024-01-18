Top 6 places nature-lovers should explore in and around Durban

Summer is in full swing and its the perfect time to get out there and bond with nature. Of course, there are plenty of outdoor adventures and leisure activities on Durban’s doorstep with multiple Green Corridors (NPC) tourism sites available for you to settle on what to do.

Here are some outdoor places and activities to treat yourself too. eNanda Adventure Park The breath-taking eNanda Adventure Park on the expansive Inanda Dam features water’s edge picnic spots, a pump bike track, and guided biking, birding, hiking and canoeing excursions.

The centre has safe, shady camping areas on the shores of the dam. Valley of 1000 Hills It offers a welcome cultural experience at Isithumba Adventures, which offers walking, hiking, biking trails, as well as authentic cultural tours.

And, for a fun day out, the Mqeku Picnic Site is perfect as it features a natural waterslide along the pristine tributary into the Umgeni. With braai facilities and ample shade, it is the perfect spot for families to unwind and revel in nature. Amaphephetheni

The 7km and 14km trails in Amaphephetheni by Amatata Adventures offer more rigorous hikes with heart-stopping views of the Inanda Dam and the Valley of 1000 Hills. Chose from an adventurous hike with Matata Adventures or the Mqeku picnic spot for an experience and views you will not forget. Krantzkloof Nature Reserve

The Krantzkloof Nature Reserve has reopened. Lower Molweni, on the outskirts of Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, awaits nature enthusiasts with a network of community-developed nature trails that are supported by Kloof Conservancy. In the same reserve in Upper Molweni, the challenging Nogxaza Falls Hike, that begins at Overrock Rasta Camp, boasts a series of cliff-facing walk ways and custom made view points for awe-inspiring views of rural KZN.

Overrock is fast becoming one of the most popular hiking destinations in the Green Corridors network. Mnini Dam, Umgababa Just south of Durban, in uMgababa, Mnini Dam boasts two fantastic sites: Thulas' Adventures and the Mnini Dam Tourist Resort.

Ideal for picnics, canoeing, fishing, birding, hiking and biking trails, these sites promise a warm and memorable experience. Blue Lagoon Close to the Blue Lagoon on Durban's scenic beachfront, the GreenHub has an array of eco-tourism activities. Individuals can immerse themselves in birding, hiking, canoeing, and, on selected days, discover the enchanting Ezemvelo Beachwood Mangroves with its unique ecosystem.

Durban Green Corridors said that most Green Corridors sites can be accessed as self-drives, although the guided tours are recommended to enhance the experience. “Guides are all trained and accredited and have deep knowledge of the areas in which they live and work. The guided experience includes a shuttle tour in an air-conditioned mini-bus,” they said. The NPC said guests can also be accommodated overnight in the “pop-up camp” with or without catering.