Four suspects arrested, firearms and ammunition seized

Durban – Four suspects believed to have been on their way to commit a crime were arrested, and police recovered three firearms as well as ammunition on them. SAPS Umzinyathi District spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said four suspects, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition in the Wasbank area by the Umzinyathi District Task Team and Wasbank detectives.

Nkwanyana said that on Thursday night, March 21, pro-active policing was conducted by the Umzinyathi District Task Team and Wasbank detectives after they had received information about four armed suspects driving in a private vehicle. The suspects were also alleged suspects in other cases of house robberies and attempted murder. Nkwanyana said that, according to the information, the suspects were on their way to commit another crime.

"The motor vehicle with four occupants was then stopped and searched ... Three occupants were found in possession of firearms and ammunition, two pistols and one .38 revolver," Nkwanyana said. "All four suspects were arrested at Wasbank police station. All suspects are to be profiled. There are possibilities that they may be linked to other crimes that have been occurring in the district." Umzinyathi district commissioner Major-General Francis Slambert applauded the officers involved in bringing the suspects to book.

“There is no space for criminals in our district. We are here to protect our beloved community,” Slambert said. In an unrelated incident, on December 29, six suspects, aged between 23 and 42, were arrested on charges of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen property. The Glencoe K9 Unit, working with the uMzinyathi District High Density Team, operationalised intelligence about the suspects who were planning to commit an armed robbery.

At the time of the incident, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police found the suspects plotting their shenanigans at a house in Forrestdale, Dundee. “The suspects were found in possession of five firearms and several rounds of ammunition. Two of the recovered firearms were found to be replica firearms (a blank pistol and a gas gun). “They were also found in possession of suspected stolen liquor, and preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were responsible for a robbery at a tavern in Dundee two days prior to their arrest.