Pedestrian stabbed and robbed of R50 in Durban, three arrested

Durban – Three suspects who allegedly robbed and stabbed a man in Durban were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that just before 10am on Tuesday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a member of the public. The caller reported seeing a pedestrian who had collapsed on Riverside Road after being stabbed multiple times.

He said armed response officers and members of the company’s special operations team were dispatched. Three suspects, the youngest being 16 years old, were arrested after allegedly robbing a man and stabbing him. Picture: Marshall Security “Upon arrival, it was established that the pedestrian was robbed of R50 and stabbed multiple times by three suspects hiding in the mangroves along the Umgeni River bed. First aid was immediately administered by members of our special operations team,” Powell said. He said the victim gave the team and the Durban North Trio Crimes Unit a description of the suspects and a search began.

“After a thorough search, three suspects were apprehended, and the knife used in the stabbing was also recovered,” Powell said. “EMRS arrived on the scene to attend to the victim, who was in a serious but stable condition and was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.” Powell said the suspects were taken to Durban North SAPS.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “Charges of robbery, attempted murder and possession of dangerous weapon are investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS after a 29-year-old man was allegedly robbed and stabbed by three suspects on Soofie Saheb Drive.” Gwala said that three suspects aged 16, 31 and 50, were arrested. Three suspects, the youngest being 16 years old, were arrested after allegedly robbing a man and stabbing him. Picture: Marshall Security WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.