South Africa
South Africa Highlights
#KZNTraffic: N2 road re-opened after protest
Police have re-opened the roadway to traffic on the N2 heading towards Higginson Highway and the M4 into Durban split after a protest on Monday.10h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
Anger after South Durban school tells matrics to change subjects
Without warning, the Merebank Secondary pupils have instead been told to drop mechanical technology and take up travel and tourism or speech and drama11h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
Booysen won’t hold back on Jiba testimony at #MokgoroCommission
Jiba and Booysen have been at war since 2012, when he was arrested on allegations of heading the “Cato Manor death squad”.27 January 2019 | Sunday Tribune
Mayor Zandile Gumede has won respect of citizens for dumping Zuma music deal
You have won the respect and support of the citizens. I hope you do the same with other city officials who abuse public funds writes T Markandan of Silverglen25 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal