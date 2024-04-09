LOOK: Three injured in multiple vehicle crash on Durban’s M7 highway

"The truck was travelling on the eastbound carriageway, crossed over the westbound carriageway, collided into a bus and a car before crashing into a bank," he said. Both drivers were entrapped and while emergency teams worked to stabilise both men inside the vehicles, Netcare 911 rescue unit and eThekwini Fire Department teams worked to extricate the men.

Jamieson said once free, both men were carefully immobilised onto specialised apparatus before been carried out of the vehicles and into awaiting ambulances. "One driver from the light motor vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before been transported to a nearby Durban Hospital for the further treatment that he required," he said.

There was a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 Pinetown-bound highway before Bellville Road just after 5.30pm on Tuesday evening. Picture: Supplied/ALS Paramedics Emergency crews on scene. Picture: Supplied/ALS Paramedics

The affected roadway was closed to traffic while emergency teams were busy and for clean up operations. Police attended the scene and investigations into the exact cause will form part of an investigation. While the events leading up to the accident are unknown at the stage, it is believed the wet weather experienced across the city earlier in the afternoon may have contributed to the crash.

Residents in parts of Durban experienced heavy rainfall and hail just after 4pm. Hail fell in parts of Durban on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL