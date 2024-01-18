Another multi-vehicle accident on the M7 Durban, 24 hours after a cop was killed

Less than 24 hours after a police officer was killed in a horror crash on the M7 in Durban, another multi-vehicle crash in the same vicinity has left six people injured. According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, a collision occurred involving six cars and two trucks on Thursday afternoon.

“This collision occurred while there was a build-up of traffic as the recovery from yesterday’s fatal collision was taking place. “A total of six patients were treated and transported to hospital.” Another accident on the M7 involving six cars and two trucks took place on Thursday afternoon. Picture: ALS Paramedics He said traffic was at a standstill and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old police officer was killed while she was attending to an accident scene. Initially, a truck had overturned, leaving three people injured. A police constable who was attending the accident scene was killed after she was struck by a truck.

Jamieson said on arrival, paramedics found total devastation as a truck had somehow lost control as emergency workers were preparing to recover the truck and ploughed into the accident scene. “The truck ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks, and two civilian vehicles before the truck left the roadway and came to rest down an embankment.” He said a total of three people were treated on scene and transported to hospital for injuries ranging from moderate to serious.