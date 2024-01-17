SAPS constable killed in M7 Durban crash, as wet weather keeps emergency services busy

A constable stationed at the Bellair police station was killed in a crash on the M7 Durban-bound on Wednesday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they were attending to an accident where a truck overturned, and treated two patients with moderate injuries before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

"However, medics were called back to the same scene. On arrival, paramedics found total devastation as a truck had somehow lost control as emergency workers were preparing to recover the truck and ploughed into the accident scene. “The truck ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks, and two civilian vehicles before the truck left the roadway and came to rest down an embankment.” He said a total of three people were treated on scene and transported to hospital for injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

“A police official who was struck by that truck, passed away due to the severity of her injuries.” He said the M7 has been closed on both lanes and urged motorists to avoid the area at all costs. Provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Malvern SAPS.

By 10am Jamieson said they had already transported multiple casualties as a result of multiple collisions in and around Durban. Emergency workers responded to numerous crashes in and around Durban due to wet weather. Picture: ALS Paramedics “As one can see from the weather and the warnings, we are expecting a Level 5 rainfall today. ALS Paramedics have treated multiple scenes already, with the common areas being the M7 between Pinetown and the Bluff, the M19 towards Reservoir Hills, the M13 going up towards Fields Hill, and the M4 South towards Edwin Swales Drive. “Paramedics would like to encourage everyone to ensure that their motor vehicles are in good condition, with the tyres, headlights, and windscreen wipers in good working condition.