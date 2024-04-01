More than 1,000 people arrested, 900 vehicles impounded since start of Easter weekend

Although the Easter long weekend is yet to end, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said more than 1,000 people have been arrested and hundreds of vehicles have been impounded since the start of the weekend. In a statement issued on Saturday, the RTMC said: “More than 1,000 road users have been arrested and 900 vehicles impounded in law enforcement operations conducted in all nine provinces since the start of the Easter holidays on Thursday.

“The arrests related to various offences, such as drunken driving, producing false driving documentation, driving recklessly, operating on the roads without driving permits, and overloading of both goods and passengers.” The RTMC said the vehicles were impounded mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for violation of public transport operating permits. It said Easter weekend is associated with increased traffic volumes as pilgrimages and holidaymakers take advantage of the public holidays to visit family or go on vacation.

However, this surge in traffic poses significant road safety challenges, with authorities often warning motorists to exercise caution due to the high volumes of vehicles on the roads. The RTMC said increased traffic volumes were experienced on Thursday and Friday from approximately 10am with the N1 North and N3 South recording an average of 2 000 vehicles passing through various tollgates per hour. The N4 East recorded 1,900, while N1 South recorded an average of 1,000 vehicles per hour.

“A total of 75,961 vehicles were stopped and checked, and 916,927 drivers were issued with traffic fines for various infringements,” the RTMC said. “One of the major concerns during this period was unroadworthy vehicles, and 274 vehicles with defects vehicles were discontinued.” The 2024 Easter Season Road Safety campaign was launched on March 20 in Mkhondo to promote responsible and safe road usage, reduce the number of road crashes and fatalities and influence behavioural change during the Easter period.

The RTMC said law enforcement operations continue throughout the holiday period along major routes and within residential areas to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. Meanwhile, a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation is geared up for the expected high traffic volumes as holidaymakers return home from Durban to various destinations at the end of the Easter long weekend. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was expected to oversee and monitor the operation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza and engage with motorists and commuters to highlight the importance of road safety and adherence to the rules of the road.