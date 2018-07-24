Africa
Africa Highlights
Gugu Zulu's wife heads back to Kilimanjaro to continue her husband's dream
Gugu was one of more than 40 climbers trying to summit the mountain as part of Nelson Mandela Day projects when he died11 July 2017 | Daily News
SA hostage captured in Mali still alive
An al-Qaeda-linked group in Mali, Nusrat Al Islam wal Muslimeen, released a video on Saturday proving that McGowan and six other foreign hostages, were still alive4 July 2017 | Daily News
This is why the by-election in rural Nquthu is important
Major parties in KZN like the ANC and IFP would use the outcome of the election to test their strength in rural areas, while the DA hopes to test its currency among rural voters24 May 2017 | South Africa
Metro cop’s death ‘a hit’
Durban metro police officers and their union believe that the murder of a colleague over the weekend was a hit.17 May 2017 | KwaZulu-Natal