WATCH: Hopes run high in Senegal as World Cup Trophy touches down

Durban – Emotions ran high as hundreds of Senegalese football fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the most prestigious prize in football, the Fifa World Cup Trophy. The trophy arrived in Senegal on Tuesday and will remain there for two days.

It is a historic moment for Senegalese people as both the African Cup of Nations trophy and the Fifa World Cup Trophy will be in their country. The current African Cup of Nations champions will be one of five nations from the continent to take part in the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in 74 days. Senegal will play the first match of the tournament against the Dutch on November 21.

Former French international David Trezeguet unveiled the World Cup trophy to Senagalese supporters. The trophy has been in French hands since Les Bleus took it home in 2018. “Senegal will be a protagonist team. The first match against the Netherlands is not easy, but in my opinion, they have all the necessary skills to go all the way,” said Trezeguet. Senegalese Minister of Sport Matar Bâ was at the event and touted his country’s chances in the coming competition.

“The unprecedented fact is that the World Cup trophy is there but it is coming to Senegal to be reunited with the African trophy … I know that Senegal deserves it,” Bâ said. One of the most watched players in the world at the moment, Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mané, will lead the Lions of Teranga as they share a group with the hosts, Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

