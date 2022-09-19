LOOK: Egypt has a new pyramid and it’s made of dirt

Durban - The great pyramids of Giza in Egypt have been a marvel for the world to look at, offering an insight into what life would have been like before the modern world was built. But recently, residents in Egypt have constructed a new pyramid, this time made up of waste.

Volunteers built the waste pyramid on the Nile, which will pose as a symbol for Egypt as they will play host to the next UN Global Climate Change Conference from November 6-18 (COP27). Volunteers from the "VeryNile" used board kayaks to collect bottles, cans and other plastic waste floating on the Nile used to build the pyramid. The VeryNile organisation is an initiative focused on cleaning up the Nile River and promoting sustainability.

They are supported by the Drosos Foundation, One Earth One Ocean and the Egyptian Ministry of Environment. The dirt was then packed into triangular blocks and placed one on top of the other, just as the ancient Egyptians stacked the sedimentary stones. IOL