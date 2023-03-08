Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona demands R150 000 per month for kids in divorce settlement

Pretoria - Daughter of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bona, has filed for divorce from Simba Mutsahuni Chikore, the man she married in March 2014 at an extravagant ceremony attended by several African heads of State, including then president of South Africa Jacob Zuma. Other regional leaders also attended the State-managed wedding held on the grounds of Mugabe’s majestic house, commonly referred to as the Blue Roof mansion in Harare’s leafy suburb of Borrowdale. The glitzy ceremony was broadcast live on the State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s national television.

The posh wedding in 2014 reportedly cost USD$4 million as no expense was spared for the 4 000 guests. State media in Zimbabwe reported that Bona filed papers in the High Court in Harare seeking an order for a decree of divorce. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace at the wedding of their daughter Bona to Simbarashe Chikore in 2014. The court papers cited in The Herald newspaper suggest that the couple has lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for more than nine months.

Bona cited Chikore’s “activities outside marriage” as one reason for the breakdown of the highly-celebrated union. The couple has three children aged seven, five and two - according to the publication. Part of her demands in the divorce decree, Bona is seeking full custody of the children, stating that it is in the best interest of the minors. She is amenable to Chikore having access to the children every alternate weekend.

The Herald reported that Bona is demanding US$2 700 monthly per child, which totals US$8 100 (over R150 000) collectively, until the children attain the age of majority or become self-sustaining. Bona was born to then president Mugabe’s second wife, Grace, six years before the couple officially wed in 1996 and while his first wife, Sally, was still alive. Media reports emerged over the years, alleging widespread adultery by Chikore and it was also reported that president Mugabe had at times intervened and cautioned his son-in-law.