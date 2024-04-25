Durban High School’s Blue Typhoon stormed a second half comeback and emerged 18-21 victors against Maritzburg College in the battle of KwaZulu-Natal’s two oldest schools. In doing so, they retained the Skonk Nicholson Trophy. The derby took place in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. This clash was the 197th rugby fixture between the schools and the win marked a 60th victory for the Durban side. Senior deputy headmaster Matthew Marwick and College historian Rob Gutteridge provided a shortened history of the schools: “The late Mr James Mervyn ‘Skonk’ Nicholson, as many people know, had a close affiliation with both schools. As a schoolboy, he enjoyed a remarkably successful stint at DHS, and matriculated in 1935 in a blaze of glory – he was head prefect, captain of the First XV, the First XI and the athletics team, captain of the Natal Schools XV, and senior cadet officer. Of course, he taught at College from 1944 to 1982, retiring as the much-loved ‘Mr Chips’ of College at the end of 39 years of devoted service.

“This year, for the 13th time, the 1st XVs did battle for the Skonk Nicholson Trophy, a cup generously donated by DHS in 2011.” Marwick and Gutteridge shared that the rugby rivalry started in 1910, months after the former Games Master at College, Mr Aubrey Samuel “Madevu” Langley, had taken over as the new headmaster of DHS. Maritzburg College Rugby director Hendre Marnitz spoke of his side’s narrow loss and said that after an injury to one of their players, they lost momentum.

“When our winger – Makhathini – broke his leg, it unsettled and rattled the boys. Our penalty count was high as we conceded both on attack and defence. The momentum swung further in their favour when we lost two critical lineouts that gave DHS good field position. Unfortunately, we had a good opportunity to win the game in the end, but we couldn’t convert in the final play.” The Skonk Nicholson Trophy. PICTURE: SUPPLIED DHS First XV head coach Peter Engledow said he asked his side to put in more effort during his halftime message as they trailed 18-6. This message proved pivotal as DHS responded with 15 unanswered points en route to a 18-21 victory and attain the trophy. “I am delighted with our defence because the guys worked hard and showcased a lot of effort. We went for it and managed to steal some crucial turnovers, which is important as part of the DHS DNA. It’s about us pitching up and playing well away from home – which we did.”

Engledow said he had no fear of Goldstones (Maritzburg College main field) and thought the game was very tactical. “I told my coaching staff the team that makes the least mistakes will win the game. We did make a lot of mistakes, but we dug in, the effort was there and I am proud of the boys.” Engledow said that although he is from the Cape, he admires the tradition between KZN’s oldest two schools and it was special to win such a game given this history.

“Yes, we won a trophy, but that’s not the important thing. It’s about developing the players and ensuring they enjoy the process.” DHS captain and inside centre Duncan Basson spoke of his side’s historic victory. “Going against our traditional rivals Maritzburg College. We knew it was going to be a massive one.

At halftime, we were on the backfoot and we knew we had to believe in one another and play until the end. We ended up winning at Goldstones. I just want to thank everyone that supported us and backed us until the end. The feeling on Saturday was unreal.” Nineteen rugby games were played between the two rivals, with College winning 14 wins and DHS four. However, the Durban side had the last laugh winning the last game 18-21. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.