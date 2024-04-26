ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) refers to the article ‘ArcelorMittal caught up in global action against pollution from Vaal’ published in Business Report, April 25. Amsa was sent questions at 9.38am by Business Report on Wednesday April, 24, with a deadline for response by 3pm, which we could not meet and deem as unfair.

Areas such as environmental stewardship are both important and complex in the steel industry and require detailed understanding and perspective. The article quoted Samson Mokoena, representing the Vaal Environmental Justice Alliance, who said that ArcelorMittal must be held to account for environmental, social and climate impacts in South Africa in the area. For the record, Amsa has repeatedly asked to meet with Mokoena and for him to participate in the company’s engagements with environmental community groups.

Coincidentally perhaps, Amsa hosted a constructive meeting with community environmental groups on Wednesday 24 April, during the period of the story deadline. Mokoena failed to respond to the company’s repeated invitations to attend this meeting too. The article purports that Amsa is believed to operate in an untransparent manner, yet the company conducts regular meetings with communities and environmentalists. With respect to the company’s carbon emission commitments and policies, these are all contained in our annual integrated report for which we were recognised with an award in 2023 and which is available.

The company also participates fully in the Government’s Vaal Triangle Priority Area Plan and again, this is available online, in complete transparency. For the record, regarding emission reductions with 2005 as baseline, Amsa has reduced particulate matter by 84% and sulphur dioxide by 81%. The company now exceeds 98% compliance against current government standards for pollution control on point sources. Finally, Mokoena states in the story that some community members believe that ArcelorMittal South Africa “belches out a daily dose of hydrogen sulphide”, which impacts health.

In fact, the company’s hydrogen sulphide emissions are minimal. These have been modelled, peer reviewed, and a health assessment was performed which found no health impact on the community and that the ArcelorMittal South Africa concentrations were below accepted health limits. Amsa appreciates the opportunity to reply, set the record straight and looks forward to engaging with Business Report in future. * Editor’s response: Thank you ArcelorMittal South Africa for giving such an insightful right of reply. While reporter’s have tight deadlines, it is vital that both sides of a story are heard.