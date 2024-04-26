Canal+ continues to buy shares in MultiChoice off the market

FRANCE-based multilateral broadcast group Canal+ has acquired a further 3.37 million MultiChoice shares, the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) said in a JSE regulatory notice yesterday. Canal+ now held about 41.60% of the MultiChoice shares in issue. MultiChoice’s share price was trading 0.44% higher yesterday afternoon at R117.75 per share.

Two weeks ago MultiChoice said Canal+ had crossed 40% ownership of South Africa’s pay-TV group. Over the past three years, Canal+ has gradually built its stake in MultiChoice – from 6.5% in October 2020 to 31.7% by March 31, 2023. It made a formal offer to MultiChoice shareholders early this year, but the initial offer of R105 per share was rebuffed for being too low and a later offer of R125 per share cash was made.

On April 18, the TRP, Canal+ acquired 18 633 MultiChoice shares for an average R116 per MultiChoice Share. On April 19, Canal+ acquired 101 468 MultiChoice shares for an average R115.99 per share. On April 19, Canal+ acquired 101 468 MultiChoice shares for an average R115.99 each. On April 22, Canal+ acquired 1.62 million MultiChoice shares at an average R116.42 per share, and on Tuesday, Canal+ acquired 342 678 MultiChoice shares at an average price of R116.83 per MultiChoice share.