Tiger Woods’ son Charlie shoots 81 in failed US Open qualifying attempt

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, carded an 81 on Thursday to come up short in his bid to qualify for the US Open. The teenaged Woods was among 84 entries in the local qualifier in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where the top five advanced to 36-hole qualifying in June.

His score was five strokes better than he posted in an attempt to qualify for the US PGA Tour Cognizant Cup in February, but the nine-over round left him tied for 61st at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club. The USGA said Woods was among 10,084 golfers entering local qualifiers trying to gain one of 80 places in the field for the US Open at Pinehurst in June.

109 qualifiers Sites in 44 US states and Canada are conducting 109 local qualifiers through May 20. Earlier this month at the Masters, Tiger wore his trademark red shirt for the final round of the Masters and drew packed crowds, but this was a nothing but a morning matinee show at Augusta with Sunday's real blockbuster still hours away.

Swarms of fans, so rarely seen at 9:35 am on the final day at Augusta -- a full five hours before the leaders were due to tee off -- were proof, if any were needed, that Woods remains golf's top box-office draw. But his scorecard over the final two rounds of this year's Masters told another story -- the rather sad tale of a fading star, no longer capable of competing with the best over four rounds at the famous old course where he has won five titles. A 10-over par 82 on Saturday wrecked any chance of a final-round charge and when he triple bogeyed the fifth on Sunday and followed with a bogey at six, there was the risk of Woods venturing into embarrassing territory.

But showing all of his professional pride, deep course knowledge and still sharp technique, Woods steadied the ship with pars until another bogey on the 15th as he cared a five-over 77. He left the 18th green to a huge ovation from the crowd but also in last position on the leaderboard, 16-over for the tournament.