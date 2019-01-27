PGA Tour
Woodland on top, but McIlroy ‘stays patient’ to remain in the hunt at Kapalua
“The first two competitive rounds of year, nine-under-par, only two bogeys, it’s been nice. It is something to build on going into the weekend.”5 January 2019 | PGA Tour
PGA Tour to test new rules at Kapalua
“Any time I’ve got a putt over 10 feet, I’ll probably be leaving it in, especially if it’s uphill.”3 January 2019 | PGA Tour
Tiger still the man to beat
It had already been a successful year for Woods, simply by being able to compete without pain again after successful surgery in April 201720 December 2018 | PGA Tour
Jon Rahm takes charge at World Challenge, Tiger Woods escapes penalty for hitting ball twice
“Under slow motion and high def you can see the ball did hit the clubface twice, but in real time, I didn’t feel that at all,” Tiger Woods said.1 December 2018 | PGA Tour