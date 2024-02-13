Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red golf brand with TaylorMade

Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday, after announcing the end of a 27-year partnership with Nike last month. The 15-time major champion, who returns to competition later this week at Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational, has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former "TW" stamp.

Woods, 48, has not played competitively since last year's Masters, where made the cut for a record-tying 23rd consecutive time. He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

Tied at the top Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record. His new brand, a separate business under the TaylorMade umbrella, plays off Woods' habit of wearing red shirts in Sunday final rounds after his mother, Kultida, said it was a powerful colour in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods said he hopes to play in one tournament a month if he stays healthy, a schedule that could allow him to compete in four majors for the first time since 2019 -- the year he won his most recent major title at the Masters. Woods is three major victories behind Jack Nicklaus - who won his last, and 18th, at the age of 46. Woods was 43 when he won his last major, which was his first since the 2008 US Open. It means that Woods did not win any major championship during his peak years in his 30s, although he did reclaim the world number one spot in 2013.