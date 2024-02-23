Tiger Woods’ son Charlie not even close in PGA Tour event qualifier

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie had his hopes of qualifying for next week's PGA Tour event in Palm Beach Gardens dashed after he shot a 16-over-par 86 in a pre-qualifying event on Thursday. The son of 15-time major champion was hoping to make it into Monday's qualifying for the US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

But his round at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites, ended any chance of a tour debut for the teenager. Starting in an early group, Woods was four over par after his opening five holes but a 12 at the par-four seventh hole killed any chance of progressing.

A way to go still Woods kept his composure however to make par on his next six holes before a double bogey on the par-3 14th and bogeys on the 15th and 16th. Three other players in the early groups were over 11 over-par in their rounds.

Tiger Woods was a 16-year-old amateur when he played his first US PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in 1992. Charlie Woods has played alongside his father in the last four editions of the PNC Championship exhibition tournament. Last year he finished tied for 17th in the Boys 14-15 division of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where his father caddied for him over all three rounds.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, played in the Genesis Open last week in his first PGA Tour event in more than 10 months. However, the 48-year-old - who opened with a one-over par 72 in the first round which included a shank - withdrew during the second round as he was said to be battling flu. It remains unclear when Woods will attempt to play an event again, with time for tournament preparation running out before the start of the Masters in April.