IAAF Diamond League
IAAF Diamond League Highlights
1500m 'student' and middle-distance queen Semenya finishes 6th in Lausanne
Middle-distance star Caster Semenya is gradually getting to grips with the intricacies if the metric mile, finishing 6th in Lausanne on Thursday night5 July 2018 | IAAF Diamond League
Semenya out to conquer 1500m, starting with the Lausanne Diamond League
Caster Semenya could set a new 1500 personal best at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday as she continues for middle distance domination.5 July 2018 | IAAF Diamond League
Luvo Manyonga sets 2018 best in Rome Diamond League meeting
Mayonga produced a tremendous effort in his second attempt in Rome to set a new world-leading distance of 8.58m1 June 2018 | Athletics
All eyes on SA's star long jumper Manyonga at Stockholm Diamond meet
All eyes will be on Luvo Manyonga who is set to take to the runway to continue a winning streak that stretches back six events.9 June 2018 | Athletics