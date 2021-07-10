Akani Simbine's 9.98 secures runner-up slot at Monaco Diamond League

CAPE TOWN - Producing another solid result, in-form sprinter Akani Simbine closed an impressive week on the European circuit by taking second place in the men's 100m race at the World Athletics Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday night. Simbine, who set an African record of 9.84 seconds [the record is subject to standard ratification processes] at a meeting in Hungary three days earlier, put up another strong fight against a world-class field. It included some of his fellow medal contenders for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

He crossed the line in 9.98, with American athlete Ronnie Baker taking the win in 9.91. Ruswahl Samaai, the only other SA athlete in action in Monaco, finished fifth in the men's long jump with a best attempt of 7.95m. European champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece secured victory by launching a leap of 8.24m in a jump-off for the podium places.

“Congratulations to Akani for another sterling performance. He put up a fight and the result he achieved will give him the necessary confidence before the Olympics. “We congratulate him, his coaches and support staff for another job well done on the day,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. The seventh leg of the Diamond League series will be in Gateshead, England, on Tuesday, 13 July.